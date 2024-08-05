Hijab ban in Paris 2024: Athlete Neyla Belkebir’s and France’s discrimination

As part of the ‘Marathon for All’ event, French hijabi athlete Neyla Belkebir will represent herself instead of her country France at Paris 2024, and run a 42km marathon. The young woman, who would not be allowed to represent her country due to the hijab ban in France, nevertheless shared her excitement about being part of the Olympics with TRT World.