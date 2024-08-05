August 5, 2024
Opposition leaders say Rwanda plagued by democratic deficiencies
The outcome of this year's election in Rwanda was a certainty. As predicted, President Paul Kagame won by a massive landslide with over 99% of the vote. Many members of the opposition were banned from running and those that did weren't considered serious contenders. Grace Kuria Kanja has this report in part one of our Spotlight on Rwanda series.
