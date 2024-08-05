August 5, 2024
Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina ousted after violent protests
Weeks of deadly protests have ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year stint as Bangladesh’s prime minister. Hasina fled after a particularly brutal day of unrest on August 4 in which nearly 100 people were killed. Bangladeshi army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman says he will hold talks with protest leaders and an interim government will be formed to run the country.
