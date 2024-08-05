TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expresses hope for Bangladesh's democracy amid recent turmoil
Türkiye emphasises its hope that recently announced future interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.
Türkiye expresses hope for Bangladesh's democracy amid recent turmoil
In an official statement, the Turkish foreign ministry expresses deep sadness for those who lost their lives during the demonstrations in Bangladesh. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

Türkiye's foreign ministry has conveyed deep sadness regarding the recent developments in Bangladesh.

According to the statement published by the ministry, Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation and has expressed sorrow over the loss of life during the demonstrations.

Türkiye emphasised its hope that the recently announced interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.

The Turkish government expressed its desire for these elections to foster democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh, highlighting the long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations.

RelatedInterim government to run Bangladesh as PM Hasina resigns: Army Chief

Bangladesh in turmoil

At least 94 people were killed on Sunday, including 14 police officers, in the deadliest day of the ongoing unrest that began with peaceful anti-quota protests and turned into violent clashes.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, the country's army chief has said, announcing that an interim government will run the affairs of the country.

Chief of Army Staff Waker-Uz-Zaman asked the protesters to go home and let the military restore peace.

The development means the end of 15-year rule of Awami League, the party of the founder of the republic.

Reports say Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India's West Bengal state.

Earlier reports had suggested that Hasina, along with her sister, had left the capital Dhaka amid widespread protests.

Protesters and government supporters countrywide battled each other with sticks and knives, and security forces opened fire.

The day's violence took the total number of people killed since protests began in early July to at least 300, according to an AFP news agency tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.

RelatedInterim government to run Bangladesh as PM Hasina resigns: Army Chief
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us