WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 50 more people killed in Bangladesh unrest, curfew to be lifted
Reports suggest that at least 44 of the dead were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday while police said 11 others were killed elsewhere.
Over 50 more people killed in Bangladesh unrest, curfew to be lifted
Bangladesh curfew to end Tuesday, businesses to reopen: / Photo: AP
August 5, 2024

At least 56 people have been killed during violent unrest in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of widespread protests, police and doctors said, updating an earlier toll.

At least 44 of the dead were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, an AFP news agency correspondent said on Monday, reporting all had bullet wounds.

Police said 11 others were killed elsewhere in the capital, and another in the port city of Chittagong.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's president late on Monday ordered the release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia.

The decision comes after leaders of opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, met the President for talks.

Zia, founder of the BNP, has been under arrest since 2018.

Bangladesh's military has said it would lift a curfew imposed to quash protests at dawn Tuesday, hours after it seized power following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Offices, factories, schools, colleges will be open" from 0000 GMT Tuesday", the military said in a statement.

RelatedInterim government to run Bangladesh as PM Hasina resigns: Army Chief
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us