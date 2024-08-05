August 5, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ismail Haniyeh as a father and neighbour
“He combined friendship with fatherhood, compassion and kindness” Abdulsalam Haniyeh, the eldest son of Ismail Haniyeh, speaks to TRT about his father’s relationship with his family and neighbours, and reveals the secret behind people's admiration for him.
"He combined friendship with fatherhood, compassion and kindness" Abdulsalam Haniyeh, the eldest son of Ismail Haniyeh, speaks to TRT about his father's relationship with his family and neighbours, and reveals the secret behind people's admiration for him.
