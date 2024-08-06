August 6, 2024
Beirut explosion four years on: The impact on a victim’s family
“We spent two days looking for my brother. There were people on the ground as if it was war.” Cecile Roukoz is the sister of Joseph, who was killed in the Beirut port explosion in 2020. For Cecile and her family, the ongoing struggle to rebuild and cope with Joseph’s absence is a daily challenge. This is their tragic story.
