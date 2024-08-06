August 6, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel hands over more than 80 Palestinian bodies to Red Cross
Nearly 90 bodies were laid to rest in Gaza's Khan Younis after Israel returned them to Palestinian health authorities. But officials have accused Israel of crimes against humanity for the manner in which the bodies were sent. Meanwhile, at least 40 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24-hours as bombardment of the enclave continues. Malik Fuda has more.
GAZALATESTWRAP-PKG-MFU-0800-06 / Others
Explore