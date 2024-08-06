WORLD
Turkish Intelligence mediated a prisoner swap between US, Russia
The timeline of last week's landmark prisoner swap dates back to 2019 when the US, Russia and Germany asked Türkiye to mediate the process as a trusted country for all sides. With all parties in agreement, and the approval of President Erdogan, the National Intelligence Organisation assumed the leading role for the exchange operation. Let's take a closer look at how this historic operation proceeded on August 1st.The swap operation began at 13:05G when the first plane from Slovenia touched down on the runway. After this, the swap phase began with the planes from Norway, Russia, Germany and the US landing. In one of the largest prisoner swaps since the Cold War, ten Russians were freed, while in exchange, 16 political detainees were released by Moscow. After the confirmation procedures of all parties were completed under MIT’s supervision, 10 people were transferred to a Russian plane leaving for Moscow. Three Americans returned to Washington DC, and 13 people to Germany.
