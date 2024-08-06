TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Israeli FM for spreading slanderous accusations
Foreign ministry reaffirms Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinians today, as it did in the past.
Türkiye slams Israeli FM for spreading slanderous accusations
Israel's foreign minister has long lost the quality of being someone to be taken seriously, Türkiye's foreign ministry says. / Others
August 6, 2024

The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned recent statements made by the Israeli foreign minister, accusing him of spreading baseless and slanderous remarks against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Israeli foreign minister has made a habit of sharing baseless and slanderous remarks targeting our country and our President.," the statement read.

"This individual has long lost the quality of being someone to be taken seriously."

Turkish foreign ministry reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinians' rights, stating, "Türkiye will continue to provide the strongest support to the Palestinians today, as it has in the past."

Israeli officials frequently target President Erdogan in their statements for supporting Palestinians under Israeli attacks.

RelatedHow Türkiye joins genocide case against Israel at ICJ
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us