The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned recent statements made by the Israeli foreign minister, accusing him of spreading baseless and slanderous remarks against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Israeli foreign minister has made a habit of sharing baseless and slanderous remarks targeting our country and our President.," the statement read.

"This individual has long lost the quality of being someone to be taken seriously."

Turkish foreign ministry reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinians' rights, stating, "Türkiye will continue to provide the strongest support to the Palestinians today, as it has in the past."

Israeli officials frequently target President Erdogan in their statements for supporting Palestinians under Israeli attacks.