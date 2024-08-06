There will be no peace in the Middle East until a Palestinian state is founded, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned.

“Palestinians are being prevented from truly having a state … (But) until a Palestinian state is established, no one in that region will have peace,” Fidan said in a new magazine interview out this week.

Saying the “tragedy” in Gaza didn’t just start last October 7, when Israel launched a months-long offensive on Gaza, Fidan told Bosnian and Herzegovina magazine Stav that that date is rather “a manifestation of a problem has been ignored.”

Saying the problem is the years-long ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, Fidan said: “Israel isn’t giving up its habit of seizing Palestinian land."

Israel has devastated Gaza under the pretext of ensuring its own security, said Fidan, killing everyone regardless of age or gender, including children, the elderly, and women.

Saying the brutality in Gaza highlights the failure of the current world order, Fidan underlined that all fundamental humanitarian values have been trampled in Gaza and that even the delivery of humanitarian aid has been blocked.

“Israel has no tolerance for Palestinians. This is further confirmed by Israel’s efforts to cripple the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which provides essential services to Palestinian refugees,” he added.

Describing the 1995 genocide of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina as a “horrific massacre” in the centre of Europe nearly three decades ago, Fidan said the massacre “has gone down as a dark stain on human history.”

“We are facing a new Srebrenica in Gaza. The West, especially Europe, is once again on the wrong side,” Fidan said, stressing that the perpetrators of the massacre in Gaza should not go unpunished.

Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

West’s ‘terrible hypocrisy’ on Gaza issue

On the stance of Western countries on Israel, including the US and EU countries, Fidan said the West condemns the invasion of Ukrainian lands as a crime while treating Israel’s occupation of Palestine as if it were something “natural and legitimate,” adding: “Overall, there’s a terrible hypocrisy.”

“Those who encourage resistance in Ukraine are criminalising the resistance of Palestinians. They support resistance in Ukraine but back the occupier unconditionally in Palestine,” he added.

During this period of genocide-like massacres in Gaza, Fidan said that the West has continued to supply Israel with weapons and ammunition

“In this context, it is certainly very helpful that countries like Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia have opposed the massacre and recognised the state of Palestine,” he added.

He expressed hope that “this principled stance” will inspire other Western nations.

Fidan reiterated Ankara’s determination to use all diplomatic means to implement a two-state solution in the Palestinian territories, recognise the state of Palestine, and ensure regional peace and security.

On the intense diplomatic efforts for Gaza and significant efforts since the beginning of the crisis, Fidan said a contact group was formed representing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

Stating that Hamas’s approach on the issue has been praised, Fidan expressed hope that Tel Aviv will also “take a positive stance.”

“Israel must understand that targeting all Palestinians will not lead to any resolution. A lasting ceasefire, along with the opening of humanitarian aid corridors, mutual release of prisoners, Israel’s withdrawal from the areas it occupies in Gaza, and the safe return of displaced Palestinians to their homes is necessary for the reconstruction of Gaza.

“The path to a just and lasting peace lies in the implementation of a two-state solution,” he added.

Saying that it is essential for Palestinians to act in unity, Fidan said Türkiye had welcomed various Palestinian groups’ statement at a July 22 meeting in Beijing.

He expressed Ankara’s support for “all initiatives that bring peace to the Palestinian territories.”

Ties between Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fidan underlined that Bosnia and Herzegovina holds a special place for Türkiye, expressing his desire to advance bilateral relations between the two countries in every area.

“The territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as its prosperity, peace, and stability, are of great importance to us. Our bonds are very strong. Therefore, in our bilateral relations, we always act within the framework of brotherhood, friendship, and cooperation.

“We support the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina through educational, health, infrastructure, and cultural projects, as well as economic investments,” he added.

He stressed Ankara’s goal to strengthen cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina with “concrete projects” in every field.