Türkiye Coordinates Historic Prisoner Swap Between Russia and the US

Located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, Turkiye is known for playing a key role in mediation efforts when needed.. In the past years, Ankara has hosted talks to calm tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia and worked to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia. And just last week, the country coordinated what's been called the biggest post-Cold War prisoner swap between rival world powers. The exchange took place in Ankara between Russia and the US, but also involved Germany and three other nations. The deal, orchestrated by the Turkish intelligence for over a year, saw a swap of 24 prisoners, with over half of them from Russia to the West. Among those released were US journalist Evan Gershkovich and Vadim Krasikov - reportedly a Russian security agent. While US President Joe Biden celebrated the deal as 'a feat of diplomacy and friendship', Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the country will continue to 'utilise diplomacy for peace.' The exchange comes as tensions between Moscow and Washington have soared in the past months over Russia's war on Ukraine. Earlier this year, Ankara announced it was ready to once again host peace talks between the warring sides. Guests: William Lawrence Former US Diplomat Glenn Diesen Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway