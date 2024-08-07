August 7, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bangladeshi president dissolves parliament after Hasina ousted
Bangladesh is celebrating the fall of the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After weeks of anti-government protests, Hasina resigned and fled to India. Analysts say rebuilding peace, forming an interim government and holding credible elections are now the major challenges facing the country. Mohammad Kamruzzaman has more from Dhaka.
Bangladeshi president dissolves parliament after Hasina ousted / Others
Explore