August 7, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz debut at Philadelphia rally
US Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris has hit the campaign trail with her newly-announced running mate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz. He was considered a dark-horse choice just days ago, but jumped ahead after a face-to-face meeting with Harris over the weekend. Andy Roesgen has a look at their first rally together in Philadelphia.
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz debut at Philadelphia rally / Others
Explore