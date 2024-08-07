August 7, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
New footage emerges from Sde Teiman on rape case against Israeli forces
Israel’s Channel 12 has released footage from the Sde Teiman detention centre following a gang-rape case against Israeli forces. The footage shows a group of reservists torturing a Palestinian while hiding behind shields — a recurring incident in “Israel’s Guantanamo prison.” / Others
