‘From the river to the screen!’: Alana Hadid says important to decolonise Hollywood

“From the river to the screen!” Decolonising the movie industry and allowing Palestinians to tell their own stories are just some of the goals of Alana Hadid (@lanzybear), the creative director of Watermelon Pictures.In an interview with TRT World, Hadid says she wants to combat the Hollywood stereotypes of Arabs, display the full spectrum of Palestinian humanity and promote marginalised communities.