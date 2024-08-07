TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye committed to supporting dialogue in Venezuela: Erdogan
Erdogan conveys his appreciation for Venezuela's support for Palestine in the face of Israeli oppression.
Türkiye committed to supporting dialogue in Venezuela: Erdogan
Venezuela is one of Türkiye’s largest trade partners in the Latin America region. / Photo: AA Archive
August 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting the dialogue process within Venezuela in a phone call with President Nicolas Maduro.

The two leaders discussed various topics including the state of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Venezuela, as well as regional and global issues, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Erdogan extended his best wishes to Venezuela, expressing hopes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for its people.

Additionally, Erdogan conveyed his appreciation for Venezuela's support for Palestine in the face of Israeli oppression.

Venezuela is one of Türkiye’s largest trade partners in the Latin America region.

The bilateral trade grew to $850 million in 2021 from $150 million in 2019 and the two countries eyes to increase their current trade volume to $3 billion.

The two countries have maintained a productive and improving relationship at all levels, with great potential for collaboration in the economy, trade, mining, energy, agriculture and tourism sectors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us