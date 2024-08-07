TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish top diplomat, UK counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Israel is obstructing the ceasefire in Gaza, says Hakan Fidan in a phone call with Britain's David Lammy, warning that the conflict could spill over into the region.
Turkish top diplomat, UK counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
Fidan stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.” / Photo: AA Archive
August 7, 2024

The Turkish foreign minister has discussed Israel’s 10-month-old war against Palestine's Gaza in a phone call with his British counterpart.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli wrote on X that Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday, covering recent developments in Gaza and rising tensions in the region.

"Israel is the party opposing the ceasefire, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level,” Fidan told Lammy, the spokesperson said.

During the call, Fidan also stressed that “Israel’s aggression needs to be halted.”

In defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation as it continues its offensive on Gaza since a Hamas-led blitz on October 7 last year.

Ten months into the genocidal Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.​​​​​​​

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military offensive.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us