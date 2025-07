A strong earthquake has hit Japan, triggering a tsunami alert.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted southwestern Miyazaki province on Thursday.

​​​​​​​The earthquake was reported at around 0742 GMT.

Earlier, the USGS had said the magnitude was 6.9 but later revised it to 7.1.

Local authorities have issued a tsunami advisory for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima provinces.​​​​​​​