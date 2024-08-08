Representing Palestine at Paris 2024 | Interview with Layla Almasri

Paris 2024 has witnessed all kinds of amazing moments, but the whole point of the Games isn’t just seeing the peak of human physicality. It’s to also hear the different stories of athletes as they made their way to one of sport’s grandest stages. Talha Duman caught up with Palestinian runner Layla Almasri, whose biggest objective was to make her peoples’ voice heard.