Forty percent of Korean elders live below the poverty line

More of South Korea's seniors are working than ever before. Yet 40% of the country's elders are living below the poverty line of about $42 per day. Many are in jobs such as delivery, sanitation, security and healthcare - which can be difficult for the older population. Still, the government is trying to make better use of this workforce, as baby boomers retire, creating the challenging economics of a super-aged society. Frank Smith reports.