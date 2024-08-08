TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Haniyeh's assassination shows Israel doesn’t want ceasefire — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges the global community to take effective steps to stop the escalating Israeli aggression.
Haniyeh's assassination shows Israel doesn’t want ceasefire — Erdogan
During the meeting, Erdogan and Al Thani also discussed relations between the two nations as well as global and regional issues. / Photo: AA
August 8, 2024

Türkiye’s president has once again called upon the international community to stop Israel’s dangerous escalation of its military aggression, warning that it could engulf the region into a wider and even more destructive conflict.

In a meeting with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Tel Aviv is attempting to escalate tensions in the region through its attacks on both Palestinian territories and Lebanon, said the Turkish Communications Directorate in a statement.

“President Erdogan stated that Israel's assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh has once again demonstrated Israel's lack of intention to engage in a ceasefire."

Israel has not publically acknowledged killing Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran last week, but reports say that Tel Aviv was behind the assassination and even informed the US about it.

Erdogan said Türkiye is making efforts to bring lasting peace to the region and it will work closely with Doha to achieve the goal.

During the meeting, Erdogan and Al Thani also discussed relations between the two nations as well as global and regional issues.

Expressing Türkiye’s “full commitment” to advance its cooperation with Qatar in economic relations, as well as in the political, military, commercial, and cultural fields, the Turkish president said future steps will reinforce solidarity between the two countries.

RelatedTürkiye to 'make every effort' in support of genocide case against Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us