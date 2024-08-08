UNICEF has labelled the Gaza Strip as a 'graveyard for children'

UNICEF says the Gaza Strip has become a 'graveyard for children,' with no end to the suffering in sight. Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza is taking a devastating toll on children, with 15,000 reported dead and tens of thousands more suffering life-changing wounds. Bassam Bounenni provides further details in this report. ---This story contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers—