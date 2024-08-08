Carles Puigdemont flees after his rally speech in Catalonia

Police in the restive Spanish province of Catalonia have set up roadblocks around Barcelona following the return of exiled separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on Thursday. The province has recently seen heightened political turmoil and a wavering independence movement. Puigdemont previously fled Spain for Belgium after a failed secession attempt seven years ago. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more