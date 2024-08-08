August 8, 2024
ISS astronauts on an eight-day mission might remain until 2025
A pair of astronauts are still stuck aboard the International Space Station two months after their scheduled return to Earth, and NASA now says further issues could delay their return until 2025. The astronauts traveled to the ISS aboard the new Boeing Starliner, but a series of technical problems have left NASA searching for alternative ways to bring them home. Craig Boswell reports
