August 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Thursday
Israel has carried out one of its deadliest assaults yet in Gaza, killing at least 56 Palestinians on Thursday. The worst attack was on Gaza City in the north, where the Israeli army bombed two schools. There've also been other strikes in central and southern Gaza, including on a home and refugee camps. And another eight were killed in the early hours of Friday. Leone Lakhani has more.
