August 9, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
‘Walz is a genocide ally,’ say Palestinian Americans who tried to meet him
“Walz is … very blatantly a genocide ally” Kamala Harris’ decision to pick up Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate was seen positively by some Gaza advocates. But Palestinian American families in Minnesota say Walz ignored them for months and snubbed them when they raised policy changes and divestment with his staff.
‘Walz is a genocide ally,’ say Palestinian Americans who tried to meet him / Others
Explore