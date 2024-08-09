Türkiye Submits Request To Join South Africa’s ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel

As Israel's war on Gaza enters its 11th month, the enclave is experiencing an ever-worsening humanitarian catastrophe. While civilians are facing hunger, disease and repeated displacement, calls for an immediate ceasefire continue to fall on deaf ears. In the latest effort to put pressure on Tel Aviv, Turkiye has submitted a formal bid to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel once again at the UN's highest court. A Turkish delegation handed in documents to join the case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday. Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made the announcement during his two-day trip to Egypt. On his first day there, Fidan visited the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, where he said blocking aid efforts was Israel's first step toward committing genocide against Palestinians. Since October 7, Tel Aviv has killed nearly 40 thousand civilians in the enclave. So far, Israel has failed to implement orders by the ICJ, which has said Palestinians are at real risk of irreperable damage from the war being waged in Gaza. Israel denies any wrongdoing, and has also denounced the case that was first filed by South Africa in December and followed by several other countries. Guests: Anisha Patel Governing Council Member at Law for Palestine Bader Al-Madi Professor at the German Jordanian University