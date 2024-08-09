What is driving southern Europe's economic growth?

The global economy has taken a battering over the last 4 years. The pandemic, cost of living crisis, and war in Ukraine have all left their marks. How has all that shaken up the status quo in Europe? Guests: Vicky Pryce International Economist and Author of ‘Greekonomics’ Lorenzo Codogno Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics Roger Gewolb Former Advisor to the Bank of England and Principal at Strategic Advisory Solutions