Türkiye’s Tourism Revenue Reaches $23.7B in the First Half of the Year

A country that sits between the Asian and European continents, Türkiye's strategic location has it attracting travelers from all over the world. Its cultural sites, natural wonders and rich cuisine combined with a diversified climate also make it a year-round tourism destination. While the country is - unsurprisingly- enjoying an upward trend since the pandemic, there's hope 2024 could even exceed last year's record numbers in both tourist arrivals and revenues. Recent data shows in the period between January and June of this year, Türkiye's tourism revenue and number of tourists visiting has surged year-on-year. While visitor arrivals went up more than 10 percent, reaching over 20 million people, tourism revenue has reached 23.7 billion dollars. Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the largest numbers of visitors to the country were from Russia, Germany and the UK. And when it comes to one of Türkiye's most popular cities, Antalya - official numbers show its airport recorded an all-time high in both aircraft traffic and passenger numbers. It's in that context that the Culture and Tourism ministry is hopeful the country will reach its year-end target of 60 billion dollars of revenue from visitors. Guests: Virginia Messina Senior Vice President at WTTC Cemil Hakan Kilic General Manager of Istanbul CVB