WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swedish ambassador expelled from Mali over 'hostile' comment
Diplomatic row increased after Ukrainian spy agency spokesman hinted at providing information to Tuareg rebels who planned attack in Kidal region, killing Malian soldiers.
Swedish ambassador expelled from Mali over 'hostile' comment
Kristina Kuhnel, Sweden's ambassador to Bamako, has been ordered to leave Mali  / Photo: AA
August 9, 2024

Mali has ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country within three days as the Russia-Ukraine conflict reached the West African nation, which had previously severed diplomatic ties with Kiev for complicity in an attack that killed Malian soldiers as well as Russian Wagner troops.

Kristina Kuhnel, Sweden's ambassador to Bamako, has been ordered to leave Mali within the next three days, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

Mali strongly objected to the Swedish minister's statement to cut the country's aid, which came after Bamako announced earlier this week that it was severing ties with Ukraine after accusing Kiev of involvement in a devastating ambush in the northern Kidal region in late July, in which dozens of Malian soldiers were killed.

The Tuareg rebels who orchestrated the attack later claimed that their fighters had killed Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner fighters.

However, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military spy agency said last week that the rebels had the “necessary information” to carry out the attack.

Following the Mali government's decision to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine, Sweden's International Cooperation and Trade Minister Johan Forssell said on X on Wednesday that "It is impossible to support Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine while receiving hundreds of millions of crowns every year in development aid".

The Malian Foreign Ministry described the Swedish minister's statement as "hostile," setting a 72-hour deadline for Sweden's ambassador to leave the country.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to protest the Swedish minister's statement.

The Swedish embassy said in a separate statement in June that the mission had already begun the process of leaving Mali and had terminated its representation agreement with Denmark regarding Scheng en visas.

"In order to pursue an effective engagement in West Africa," the Swedish government has decided to "launch a process to establish a new embassy in Senegal," the embassy said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us