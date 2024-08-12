How will communities recover from a week of far-right rage?

The UK is investigating the factors that triggered the eruption of violence by far-right extremists following misinformation about a Muslim migrant committing murder. The aftermath saw numerous injuries, widespread attacks on mosques, buildings and businesses. As authorities consider charging rioters with terrorism, the deeper issues of racism and xenophobia remain pressing questions. Guest: Steven Woolfe Former Independent Member of the EU Parliament Roger Casale Former Labour MP Ajmal Masroor Imam