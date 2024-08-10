In Türkiye’s Iskenderun Bay, Hatay, the M/V Ulla Ship, which sank in 2004, has been filmed by an underwater documentary maker and cinematographer.

Tahsin Ceylan and Coast Guard Diving Safety Security Search and Rescue (DEGAK) team instructor Mahmut Igde, who set out by boat, reached the M/V Ulla, which sank September 6, 2004, with 2,200 tons of toxic waste.

Ceylan, along with the DEGAK team and Igde, took precautions and conducted a dive at the site of the wreck.

They dove to a depth of about 40 metres and documented the state of the Ulla. They observed detailed images of the wreck and its rich ecosystem.

The footage captured by Ceylan also recorded marine species, including several that are endangered.

Rich wreck imagery

Ceylan said that diving at the site greatly excited the team.

He noted numerous fish species, stating, "At about 40 metres, the ship has evolved from an artificial reef to a natural one, teeming with countless groupers, bass, sponges, invasive species from the Suez Canal, sea urchins, lionfish and other marine life.

The rich imagery of the wreck deeply impressed me. We captured some stunning footage."

Ceylan said the team encountered and recorded endangered species during the dive.

He expressed satisfaction with the dive.

"The area around the ship has become a beautiful diving destination. However, it is protected, so diving there has not been possible," he said.​​​​​​​