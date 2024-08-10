Plane crashes in Sao Paulo killing all 61 people on board

A passenger plane has crashed in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo killing all 61 people on board. Footage shared on social media shows the aircraft spirraling out of control before crashing in a residential area. The airline has given no indication as to what may have caused the crash, but authorities say the black box flight recorder has been located at the crash site and an investigation is underway. Leone Lakhani has more.