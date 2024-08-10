WORLD
1 MIN READ
Exclusive: How France put French Muslims under house arrest during the Olympics
In recent months, the use of MICAS — individual measures of administrative control and surveillance — which are administrative rather than “judicial,” and fall under the authority of the French Ministry of the Interior, has surged beyond usual levels. Under MICAS, hundreds of French citizens, particularly those from Muslim and minority communities, have faced severe restrictions based on largely unfounded accusations. During the three months leading up to the Olympics, these citizens were subjected to constraints such as being forbidden from leaving their homes except to report to the police daily under suspicion of being a terrorist risk. In this exclusive investigation, TRT World speaks with one of the victims to uncover how the French state profiles its own citizens and systematically strips them of their basic rights.
Exclusive: How France put French Muslims under house arrest during the Olympics / Others
August 10, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us