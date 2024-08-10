Around 100 people killed after Israeli army strikes at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City

At least one hundred dead in one attack. That's the staggering toll after Israeli air strikes on a school in the north of the Gaza strip. Gaza's Civil Defence agency says, Israeli forces targeted two floors at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City during morning prayers. One floor was being used as a prayer room, and the other to house women. The school like many others in Gaza has been operating as a shelter for displced people, and the attack comes days before ceasefire talks were due to resume. The Israel army has confirmed the strike, claiming it was targeting a Hamas command centre - which Hamas denies. The death toll is expected to rise as more victims are pulled from the rubble, and the few hospitals still operating in the north, are unable to provide the necessary medical care due to th e influx of wounded people. Gazan authorities say Israel has targeted 13 centres sheltering displaced Palestinians since the beginning of August. Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative joins us live from Ramallah, in the Occupied West Bank, comments on this.