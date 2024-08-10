WORLD
2 MIN READ
Around 100 people killed after Israeli army strikes at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City
At least one hundred dead in one attack. That's the staggering toll after Israeli air strikes on a school in the north of the Gaza strip. Gaza's Civil Defence agency says, Israeli forces targeted two floors at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City during morning prayers. One floor was being used as a prayer room, and the other to house women. The school like many others in Gaza has been operating as a shelter for displced people, and the attack comes days before ceasefire talks were due to resume. The Israel army has confirmed the strike, claiming it was targeting a Hamas command centre - which Hamas denies. The death toll is expected to rise as more victims are pulled from the rubble, and the few hospitals still operating in the north, are unable to provide the necessary medical care due to th e influx of wounded people. Gazan authorities say Israel has targeted 13 centres sheltering displaced Palestinians since the beginning of August. Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative joins us live from Ramallah, in the Occupied West Bank, comments on this.
Mustafa Barghouti X Ramallah / Others
August 10, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us