Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Abdusselam and Hammam Haniyeh, the sons of deceased Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel last month in Iran's capital Tehran.

During Saturday's meeting, Erdogan offered his condolences to Haniyeh's sons over their father's death.

Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin and Chief Advisor to the President Sefer Turan were also present.

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31, in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Haniyeh's assassination

Iran and Palestinian resistance group Hamas have blamed Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

However, according to a media report, Israel informed the US administration that it was behind the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"While Israel has declined to comment on Haniyeh's killing, it informed US officials immediately afterwards that it was responsible," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, quoting three people familiar with the White House's thinking, but without mentioning their names.

"White House officials responded with surprise and outrage to Haniyeh's July 31 assassination, which they saw as a setback to their months-long quest to secure a ceasefire in Gaza," the newspaper said.