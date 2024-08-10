August 10, 2024
Homeless people in Paris talk about the tragedy they experience
In Paris, host city of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, homeless people, including newborns and children, are being forcibly displaced by the police. They are pushed to move around the city with no solutions offered, their tents confiscated and their lives upended. Listen to those enduring this ordeal as they share, in their own words, the harsh realities they face.
