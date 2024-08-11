WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump campaign hit by hackers
Trump campaign spokesman says Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign."
Trump campaign hit by hackers
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, U.S., August 9, 2024. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart / Photo: Reuters
August 11, 2024

Donald Trump's campaign said it had been hacked, blaming "foreign sources" for distributing internal communications and a dossier on running mate J.D. Vance.

Trump's campaign implied Iran was behind the move as news outlet Politico reported it had received emails with the campaign material from a source who refused to identify themselves.

"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Cheung cited a report from Microsoft this week that said Iranian hackers "sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign."

The materials received by Politico included research on vetting Vance, Trump's vice presidential pick.

In 2016, a hack of Democratic National Committee emails -- blamed on Russians -- exposed internal party communications, including about candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump, who would go on to win the election, was criticised for encouraging the hack.

RelatedRussia dismisses US hacking allegation as a "witch-hunt"
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us