August 11, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protesters in Tel Aviv call for release of hostages
Thousands of Israelis have held anti-government demonstrations in Tel Aviv, urging Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. More than 100 captives taken in October still remain in Gaza, and efforts to bring them back have proved futile. Another round of ceasefire talks are scheduled for Thursday in either Doha or Cairo. Mohammad al Kassim has the story.
Hostage Crisis Fuels Protests in Tel Aviv / Others
Explore