Who is Tommy Robinson, a leading UK anti-Muslim leader?

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is the former leader of the notorious anti-Muslim organisation, the English Defence League (EDL). In the last decade, he has become the face of Britain’s far-right anti-Muslim movement, after stirring Islamophobia online for years. Today, he is being accused of influencing the worst riots the UK has seen in over a decade.