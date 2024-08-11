August 11, 2024
Thousands rally in Belgrade against proposed lithium mine
Serbs worried about plans for a giant lithium mine are vowing to keep up the pressure to stop it...Tens of thousands turned out in Belgrade in one of the biggest rallies for years. But the government accuses them of having an ulterior motive. The mine could provide most of the lithium Europe needs for electric vehicles and mobile phones. Obaida Hitto reports.
