Palestinians in central Khan Younis ordered to evacuate
At least 39,790 Palestinians killed and 91,702 Palestinians wounded in Gaza since October 7. Israeli strikes on al-Tabeen school kill more than 100 people, yesterday. Attack on al-Tabeen school occurred during morning prayers. Meanwhile, US 'deeply concerned' about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school. The US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has repeated her call for a hostage deal and ceasefire. Today, Israeli army orders people in Khan Younis to move to 'safe zone'. Palestinians in Khan Younis who've already been displaced spent the night once again on the move, having been told to leave the city centre. Using phone torches, and travelling mostly by foot, those in three neighbourhoods are joining thousands of others who have been forced to cram into al Mawasi. Israel's military has declared the coastal area a safe zone and says that it has "recognised shelters". But UN agencies have repeatedly warned that no place in Gaza is safe and that Palestinians across the enclave have been deprived of food, water, shelter and basic sanitation. Palestinian affairs analyst Osama Nazzal, who's joining us from Jenin in the Occupied West Bank talks about these developments.
Osama Nazzal X Jenin / Others
August 11, 2024
