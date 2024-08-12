WORLD
Thousands of displaced Palestinians evacuate Khan Younis
With just three days before ceasefire mediators return to the negotiating table, Hamas has raised concerns that a new round of talks is only prolonging suffering in Gaza, asking .mediators - Qatar and Egypt - to instead implement a plan presented by US President Joe Biden in May. Hamas had agreed to the proposal, which also ensures the release of hostages being held in Gaza, but that was rejected by Israel. The latest demand by Hamas follows one of the deadliest attacks In Gaza in which around 100 displaced Palestinians died in attack on a temporary shelter. Thousands of people are also continuing to evacuate Khan Younis as Israel steps up its operations. Selin Tuter reports.
August 12, 2024
