The 6th International Friendship Short Film Festival organised by Balkon Film with the support of Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cinema is set to welcome film enthusiasts from October 4-7 this year.

According to a statement from Balkon Film, submissions for the festival can be made through the platforms dostlukfilmfestivali.com and FilmFreeway until August 23.

The festival will bring together filmmakers and cinephiles from around the world, featuring sections such as "Main Competition," "Forty Years of Memory" and "Humanitarian Perspective: Palestine".

Participants can submit multiple films for consideration.

Festival to honor Palestine this year

In response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza, this year's festival will be held in honour of Palestine.

Turkish films and those focusing on the themes of the Israeli occupation and Palestinian independence, particularly in the "Humanitarian Perspective" section, will have their submission fees waived.

The Main Competition section will accept fictional, animated and experimental short films that directly or indirectly explore the theme of friendship. Eligible films must be under 20 minutes in length, including credits, and must have been produced on or after January 1, 2022.

The "Humanitarian Perspective" section will focus on films that highlight Palestinian solidarity or the various struggles faced by Palestinians such as occupation, the Nakba (catastrophe), resistance, the diaspora and similar conflicts. This category is open to short films and documentaries under 30 minutes produced after January 2013.

Films that do not meet the Main Competition criteria but still address the theme of friendship—whether directly or indirectly—will be considered for the "Forty Years of Memory" section.

This category includes documentaries, experimental films, video art and fictional short films under 30 minutes.

The festival promises to be a significant cultural event, offering a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and for audiences to engage with diverse perspectives on friendship and human rights.