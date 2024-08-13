Greece's conservative government came under attack from the press on Tuesday after a wildfire in Athens' northeastern suburbs caused widespread destruction and forced thousands to evacuate in unprecedented scenes.

"Enough is enough," thundered the front page of Greece's top-selling centrist daily Ta Nea, while the liberal Kathimerini said the "out of control" inferno "had left huge destruction (and) unanswered questions".

"Evacuate Maximou," said the left-wing Efsyn daily, referring to the building housing the prime minister's office.

Many other dailies also led with the "nightmare", including the pro-government newspaper Eleftheros Typos.

Greece's National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said Monday that at least 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) had been devastated by the fire that broke out Sunday in a rural town some 35 kilometres (22 miles) northeast of Athens.

Dozens of evacuation orders were issued and many thousands fled as the fire destroyed homes, businesses and cars in the suburbs of Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.

A body believed to be that of a woman in her 60s was found early Tuesday in a burned-out factory in Patima Halandriou.

One firefighter suffered serious burns Monday and another was hospitalised with breathing trouble, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

The health ministry said 66 people had been treated for injuries related to the fire since Sunday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was vacationing on his home island of Hania, returned to the capital on Sunday.

He was shown visiting the Civil Protection Ministry on Monday but has yet to comment on the disaster.

The destruction revived memories of the July 2018 fires in Mati, a coastal area near Marathon where 104 people died in a tragedy later blamed on evacuation delays and errors.