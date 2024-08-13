TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues 22 irregular migrants after Greek pushback in Aegean waters
Turkish Coast Guard units rescued the irregular migrants, including one child, from a lifeboat off the coast of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Mugla.
Turkish coastguards rescued 22 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities have said.

Turkish Coast Guard units rescued the migrants, including one child, from a lifeboat off the coast of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Mugla on Sunday, the command said in a statement on Monday.

The Mediterranean and Aegean Seas are a major transit point for asylum seekers trying to reach Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying illegal pushbacks violate humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
