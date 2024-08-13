TÜRKİYE
Perseid meteor shower illuminates skies in Türkiye
Hundreds of spectators made their way to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, that offered breathtaking vantage point to watch celestial display.
The meteor shower peaked between Sunday night and early Monday morning/ Photo: Reuters
August 13, 2024

The Perseid meteor shower dazzled the night skies on Monday across various provinces in Türkiye.

It reached its peak with up to 100 shooting stars per hour, providing a stunning display of more than one meteor every minute.

Hundreds of spectators flocked to view the meteor shower from the Nemrut Mountain Ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site situated 2,150 meters above sea level.

The ancient city of Kibyra, located in Burdur’s Golhisar district and listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, was also a key spot for viewing the meteor shower.

The 2,600-year-old ancient Gerga Temple in the Aydin province of Türkiye, known for its temples and rock-carved statues, also offered stunning views.

The natural phenomenon occurs annually when the Earth passes through the orbit of comet Swift-Tuttle and collides with the debris left behind.

Although the meteor shower peaked between Sunday night and early Monday morning, it’s still expected to be visible until it ends on September 1.

SOURCE:TRT World
