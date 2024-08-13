August 13, 2024
Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina remains in India, no clarity about asylum plans
The situation in Bangladesh remains tense as an interim government led by Mohammad Yunus outlines its plans for the future. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled Dhaka, remains in India with her asylum status still unclear. The uncertainty surrounding her situation adds to the overall instability in the region. Smita Sharma reports.
