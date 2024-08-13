WORLD
CAIR sues FBI for harassing activists opposing war in Gaza
The FBI is accused of harassing and treating anti-war activists as potential terrorists just because they share online posts denouncing Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the US complicity The Council on American-Islamic Relations has announced today filing a lawsuit against the federal government for placing one Palestinian-American on the No Fly List and seizing the electronic device of another In the past few months, CAIR tells TRT World that it has seen “throughout the country anecdotal examples of the FBI seeking to interrogate people about their social media criticisms of Israel and support for Palestine” Following 9/11, CAIR says hundreds of thousands of American Muslims and activists criticising the US war on Iraq have been secretly added to this illegal watchlist, which is composed of more than 1.5 million names.
CAIR sues FBI for harassing activists opposing war in Gaza / Others
August 13, 2024
